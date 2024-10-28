When will emergency power outages in two oblasts be canceled - the Ministry of Energy's answer
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian power system has introduced temporary emergency blackout schedules in two regions due to damage caused by shelling. The situation remains balanced and the outages will be canceled after the repair works are completed.
Ukraine's energy system remains balanced, emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in two regions to avoid overloads and will be canceled as soon as repair and restoration work is completed, the Energy Ministry said on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"Currently, the power system remains balanced. However, hostile shelling of energy infrastructure leads to damage that complicates the operation of the power system," the Energy Ministry said.
According to the Ministry of Energy, "this morning, the transmission system operator temporarily introduced emergency shutdown schedules in two regions to avoid overloads in certain areas.
Error 42: something went wrong28.10.24, 09:42 • 106536 views
"As soon as the repair and restoration work is completed, the schedule will be canceled," the ministry said.
They also urged consumers to use electricity sparingly, especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00.
Over the past 24 hours, power companies reportedly restored power to 30,037 consumers who were cut off as a result of the fighting.
Situation at ZNPP
"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.22 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.
Import
For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 4,267 MWh with a capacity of 658 MW.