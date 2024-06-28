Wheat field burns in Odesa region due to russian missile strike

russian enemy troops fired a ballistic missile, allegedly an Iskander-M with a cluster charge, at Odesa region, causing a fire in a wheat field. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Russian terrorists do not stop missile terror of the southern regions of Ukraine - the statement said.

It is noted that on the afternoon of June 28, the enemy struck Odesa region with a ballistic missile, presumably an Iskander-M with a cluster charge. As a result of the hit, a wheat field caught fire.

The fire is being extinguished. There was no information about the destruction and victims. Damages are being clarified.

According to Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash, the ballistic missile attack on Odesa region was launched from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

