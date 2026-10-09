What is celebrated on October 9 in Ukraine and around the world

On Friday, October 9, Ukraine commemorates the Apostle James son of Alphaeus and recalls traditional autumn customs. Around the world, World Post Day and other themed observances are celebrated today. UNN рассказывает about the history and significance of these dates.

Commemoration Day of the Apostle James son of Alphaeus

According to the Revised Julian calendar, on October 9 the Orthodox Church of Ukraine commemorates the Apostle James son of Alphaeus—one of the 12 closest disciples of Jesus Christ. According to church tradition, after Christ's Resurrection he preached Christianity and suffered martyrdom for his faith. On this day, believers pray for spiritual resilience, patience, and the strengthening of their faith.

The Folk Holiday of James the Chilly

In the folk calendar, October 9 was called James the Chilly. Our ancestors associated this date with the approach of winter cold and the completion of the main autumn agricultural work. It was believed that on this day one should pay attention to family, share a meal, and prepare the home for the cold season. According to folk weather signs, people watched the weather, trying to predict what the coming winter would be like.

World Post Day

Every year on October 9, the world celebrates World Post Day, dedicated to postal workers and the development of international communications. The date was chosen to commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland. Today, the organization unites postal services from different countries, while the holiday reminds us of the importance of delivering letters, parcels, and documents even in the age of digital technology.

World Egg Day

In 2026, World Egg Day falls on October 9, as it is traditionally observed on the second Friday of October. The holiday was established in 1996 to draw attention to the nutritional value of eggs and their role in the human diet. This year, the date is particularly significant—World Egg Day marks its 30th anniversary. In various countries, culinary events, educational campaigns, and themed festivals are held.

Fire Prevention Day in the United States and Canada

On October 9, people in the United States and Canada traditionally reflect on the importance of fire prevention. The date is associated with the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which destroyed a significant part of the city. This tragedy became one of the catalysts for the development of modern fire-safety regulations. During this period, educational events are held to explain evacuation procedures, the use of fire alarms, and ways to prevent household fires.

International Beer and Pizza Day

The holiday was established by Nick Saulino in 2016, when he decided to dedicate a special date to one of the most popular gastronomic pairings. Every year on October 9, pizza and beer lovers in various countries hold themed parties, tastings, and culinary gatherings.

Curious Events Day

October 9 is observed as Curious Events Day. This unusual holiday is dedicated to unsolved mysteries of history, strange coincidences, and phenomena that still have no definitive explanation. On this day, mystery enthusiasts recall stories about lost civilizations, mysterious places, and unusual events.

Sneaker Day

Another unofficial holiday on October 9 is dedicated to athletic footwear, which has long become part of everyday fashion. Sneaker Day promotes comfortable footwear and also highlights the development of sports culture and the influence of well-known brands on contemporary style.