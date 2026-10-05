What is celebrated on October 5 in Ukraine and around the world

$44.8350.70
ukenru
04:58 AM • 9158 views
Ukraine's counteroffensive operations near Lyman may already be creating problems for the Russians' advance on Sloviansk – ISW
04:25 AM • 12008 views
Putin began this year's winter strike campaign against Ukraine earlier, and ISW explained his calculation
03:45 AM • 12551 views
The Pentagon is adopting Ukrainian ideas and wartime experience to develop the U.S. military
02:37 AM • 15416 views
Ukraine could have received Czech aircraft to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds," but the transfer was halted – what alternative is available
02:17 AM • 14670 views
The U.S. White House is also monitoring the possible plague outbreak in Russia and assessing options for action — Axios
01:37 AM • 13656 views
In Kyiv, 18 additional services between the right and left banks are being launched due to complicated traffic on the bridges — here is how they will runPhoto
12:17 AM • 16405 views
Trump will decide whether to impose “hellish” sanctions against Russia after assessing the consequences – U.S. Energy Secretary
October 4, 11:18 PM • 14959 views
The Taliban have begun purchasing weapons and drones from Belarus with Russia's assistance – media
October 4, 10:18 PM • 14798 views
"You must not bend to Putin, because Ukraine will be broken": Zelenskyy responds to lawmakers calling for negotiations with the Russian Federation
October 4, 09:37 PM • 15390 views
A Tu-95MS crashed in Russia, killing 8 military personnel, some of whom may have been involved in missile strikes on Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1.7m/s
75%
755mm
Popular news
Ozzy Osbourne’s son and daughter secretly scared visitors in a maze dedicated to the rockerOctober 4, 09:05 PM • 20132 views
Kim Kardashian revealed why she did not want a new relationship for nearly five years before her romance with Lewis HamiltonOctober 4, 10:06 PM • 18553 views
Kathleen Turner reacted to Michael Douglas's confession about their secret affair 40 years agoOctober 4, 11:06 PM • 16948 views
Kim Kardashian admitted that she is “holding back” her 13-year-old daughter North because of her desire for fame12:06 AM • 16004 views
Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 years01:05 AM • 14005 views
Publications
How to recognize animal abuse and whom to report it toPhotoVideoOctober 4, 08:17 AM • 52841 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 145466 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 138834 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 122810 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 144251 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Kyrylo Budanov
Milorad Dodik
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 years01:05 AM • 14092 views
Kim Kardashian admitted that she is “holding back” her 13-year-old daughter North because of her desire for fame12:06 AM • 16092 views
Kathleen Turner reacted to Michael Douglas's confession about their secret affair 40 years agoOctober 4, 11:06 PM • 17037 views
Kim Kardashian revealed why she did not want a new relationship for nearly five years before her romance with Lewis HamiltonOctober 4, 10:06 PM • 18638 views
Ozzy Osbourne’s son and daughter secretly scared visitors in a maze dedicated to the rockerOctober 4, 09:05 PM • 20217 views
Actual
Su-34
Shahed-136
Heating
Technology
Film

What is celebrated on October 5 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2724 views

October 5 is observed as World Teachers’ Day, World Habitat Day, and World Architecture Day. Portugal celebrates Republic Day, while Vanuatu celebrates Constitution Day.

What is celebrated on October 5 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 5, under the auspices of the UN and UNESCO, the world marks World Teachers' Day, World Habitat Day, and World Architecture Day; Portugal celebrates Republic Day, while Vanuatu celebrates Constitution Day. According to the new calendar, the church calendar honors the holy martyr Charitina, while according to the old calendar it commemorates the prophet Jonah and the hieromartyr Phocas, Bishop of Sinope, UNN reports.

 World Teachers' Day

Established by UNESCO in 1994 to commemorate the adoption, on October 5, 1966, of the joint UNESCO–International Labour Organization (ILO) Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. The event highlights the fundamental role of educators in developing society, building human capital, and ensuring quality education for all. The day is a call to support teachers, improve their working conditions, raise the social status of the profession, and ensure adequate funding for the education sector worldwide.

 World Habitat Day

An official UN observance established by the General Assembly in 1985 (Resolution 40/202), celebrated on the first Monday of October. The event focuses on the state of human settlements, urbanization, and everyone's right to decent, safe, and affordable housing. The day calls for sustainable urban development, poverty reduction, lower emissions in metropolitan areas, and adaptation of urban infrastructure to the challenges of global climate change.

 World Architecture Day

Established by the International Union of Architects (UIA) in 1985 and tied to the first Monday of October. The observance brings together architects, urban planners, and designers worldwide, emphasizing the importance of responsible architectural design, preservation of historical heritage, creation of inclusive urban spaces, and the implementation of “green” construction.

 Portugal: Republic Day

The country's main national holiday, commemorating the overthrow of the monarchy and the proclamation of the First Portuguese Republic on October 5, 1910. On this day in Lisbon, with the participation of the country's leadership, ceremonial flag-raising events, wreath-laying at national memorials, and cultural events are held, symbolizing devotion to democratic values.

 Vanuatu: Constitution Day

An official public holiday of the Pacific island nation commemorating the adoption of its first sovereign Constitution on October 5, 1979 (on the eve of gaining independence from Great Britain and France in 1980). The event is marked by ceremonial speeches, traditional rites, and festive events throughout the country.

 According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers honor the memory of the holy martyr Charitina. Saint Charitina lived in the 3rd–4th centuries and was an orphaned girl raised by a devout Christian named Claudius. For spreading the Christian faith and refusing to sacrifice to pagan idols during the reign of Emperor Diocletian, she was subjected to brutal torture and suffered a martyr's death, becoming a symbol of purity, steadfast faith, and spiritual resilience.

 According to the old calendar, believers honor the memory of the holy prophet Jonah  and the hieromartyr Phocas, Bishop of Sinope. The prophet Jonah was one of the 12 Minor Prophets of the Bible, whose ordeal and three-day stay in the belly of a giant fish are regarded as a foreshadowing of Christ's three-day resurrection. The hieromartyr Phocas became renowned for his compassion and miracles in the city of Sinope, where he suffered martyrdom for his faith during the reign of Emperor Trajan.

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyCultureNews of the World
UNESCO
United Nations
France
Great Britain
Portugal
Lisbon