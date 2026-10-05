What is celebrated on October 5 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 5, under the auspices of the UN and UNESCO, the world marks World Teachers' Day, World Habitat Day, and World Architecture Day; Portugal celebrates Republic Day, while Vanuatu celebrates Constitution Day. According to the new calendar, the church calendar honors the holy martyr Charitina, while according to the old calendar it commemorates the prophet Jonah and the hieromartyr Phocas, Bishop of Sinope, UNN reports.

World Teachers' Day

Established by UNESCO in 1994 to commemorate the adoption, on October 5, 1966, of the joint UNESCO–International Labour Organization (ILO) Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. The event highlights the fundamental role of educators in developing society, building human capital, and ensuring quality education for all. The day is a call to support teachers, improve their working conditions, raise the social status of the profession, and ensure adequate funding for the education sector worldwide.

World Habitat Day

An official UN observance established by the General Assembly in 1985 (Resolution 40/202), celebrated on the first Monday of October. The event focuses on the state of human settlements, urbanization, and everyone's right to decent, safe, and affordable housing. The day calls for sustainable urban development, poverty reduction, lower emissions in metropolitan areas, and adaptation of urban infrastructure to the challenges of global climate change.

World Architecture Day

Established by the International Union of Architects (UIA) in 1985 and tied to the first Monday of October. The observance brings together architects, urban planners, and designers worldwide, emphasizing the importance of responsible architectural design, preservation of historical heritage, creation of inclusive urban spaces, and the implementation of “green” construction.

Portugal: Republic Day

The country's main national holiday, commemorating the overthrow of the monarchy and the proclamation of the First Portuguese Republic on October 5, 1910. On this day in Lisbon, with the participation of the country's leadership, ceremonial flag-raising events, wreath-laying at national memorials, and cultural events are held, symbolizing devotion to democratic values.

Vanuatu: Constitution Day

An official public holiday of the Pacific island nation commemorating the adoption of its first sovereign Constitution on October 5, 1979 (on the eve of gaining independence from Great Britain and France in 1980). The event is marked by ceremonial speeches, traditional rites, and festive events throughout the country.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers honor the memory of the holy martyr Charitina. Saint Charitina lived in the 3rd–4th centuries and was an orphaned girl raised by a devout Christian named Claudius. For spreading the Christian faith and refusing to sacrifice to pagan idols during the reign of Emperor Diocletian, she was subjected to brutal torture and suffered a martyr's death, becoming a symbol of purity, steadfast faith, and spiritual resilience.

According to the old calendar, believers honor the memory of the holy prophet Jonah and the hieromartyr Phocas, Bishop of Sinope. The prophet Jonah was one of the 12 Minor Prophets of the Bible, whose ordeal and three-day stay in the belly of a giant fish are regarded as a foreshadowing of Christ's three-day resurrection. The hieromartyr Phocas became renowned for his compassion and miracles in the city of Sinope, where he suffered martyrdom for his faith during the reign of Emperor Trajan.