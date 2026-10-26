What is celebrated on October 26 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 26, the world observes Intersex Awareness Day and World Amyloidosis Day. In the church calendar according to the New Style, Saint Dmitry the Myrrh-Streamer is commemorated, while according to the Old Style, Saints Carpus, Papylus, and Agathonice are remembered, UNN writes.

Intersex Awareness Day

A global human rights observance established in 1996 to commemorate the first public demonstration by intersex activists during a conference of the American Academy of Pediatrics in Boston.

The event aims to draw the attention of society and human rights institutions to the rights of intersex people—individuals born with sex characteristics that do not conform to typical definitions of male or female bodies. The day calls for an end to non-consensual cosmetic and surgical procedures on infants, the safeguarding of medical ethics, and the guarantee of full social and legal protection.

World Amyloidosis Day

A major observance established by the International Amyloidosis Alliance. The event is dedicated to raising awareness of a rare and difficult-to-diagnose systemic disease in which an abnormal protein called amyloid accumulates in organs and tissues, leading to impaired functioning of the heart, kidneys, liver, and nervous system.

The observance emphasizes the importance of early multidisciplinary diagnosis and expanding patients’ access to innovative therapy.

For the first time, researchers have traced the formation of amyloids associated with Alzheimer's disease with unprecedented accuracy

Back to the Future Day

A popular unofficial celebration of film culture dedicated to the iconic science-fiction trilogy directed by Robert Zemeckis. The date was chosen to commemorate a moment from the second film, when the main characters, Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown, travel into the future in a DeLorean time machine—specifically, October 26.

The day is marked by film marathons, themed festivals, and gatherings of science-fiction fans around the world.

World Pumpkin Day

A gastronomic and autumnal unofficial holiday that gained international popularity ahead of Halloween.

The event highlights the nutritional value of pumpkin as a source of vitamins, beta-carotene, and trace elements; promotes the culinary diversity of pumpkin-based dishes—from soups and pies to beverages—and also recognizes the contribution of farms to growing this agricultural crop.

Arnold Schwarzenegger competed with his son in carving pumpkins for Halloween

According to the New Calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the memory of Saint Great Martyr Demetrius of Thessaloniki - one of the most revered Christian saints, a military commander, and the patron saint of the city of Thessaloniki.

During the reign of Emperor Galerius Maximian, Demetrius openly preached Christianity and helped convert many townspeople, for which he was imprisoned and pierced with spears in 306. Later, a basilica was built over his grave, and the saint’s relics exuded healing and fragrant myrrh.

In Ukrainian folk and Cossack tradition, the holiday is known as Dmytriv Day, symbolizing the end of the autumn agricultural cycle.

According to the Old Calendar, believers commemorate the memory of the Holy Martyrs Carpus, Bishop of Thyatira, Papylus the Deacon, Agathonice, and Faustus, who suffered for their faith during the persecution of Christians under Emperor Decius after refusing to offer sacrifices to pagan idols and enduring brutal torture in Thyatira.

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