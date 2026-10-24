Arnold Schwarzenegger competed with his son in carving pumpkins for Halloween

Photo: Instagram/@arnoldspumpclub

American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick held a family pumpkin-carving competition for Halloween. This was reported by TMZ, as cited by UNN.

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"There is nothing wrong with a friendly family competition, especially when it is a competition between the 'Terminator,' Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his wonderful son Patrick Schwarzenegger," the publication writes.

The father and son posted a family photo in which they are carving pumpkins with sinister smiles in the kitchen, wearing hats and cozy clothes.

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