Arnold Schwarzenegger competed with his son in carving pumpkins for Halloween
Kyiv • UNN
Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger competed in carving Halloween pumpkins. They posted a family photo during the creative process.
American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick held a family pumpkin-carving competition for Halloween. This was reported by TMZ, as cited by UNN.
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"There is nothing wrong with a friendly family competition, especially when it is a competition between the 'Terminator,' Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his wonderful son Patrick Schwarzenegger," the publication writes.
The father and son posted a family photo in which they are carving pumpkins with sinister smiles in the kitchen, wearing hats and cozy clothes.
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