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Arnold Schwarzenegger competed with his son in carving pumpkins for Halloween

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger competed in carving Halloween pumpkins. They posted a family photo during the creative process.

Arnold Schwarzenegger competed with his son in carving pumpkins for Halloween
Photo: Instagram/@arnoldspumpclub

American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick held a family pumpkin-carving competition for Halloween. This was reported by TMZ, as cited by UNN.

Details

"There is nothing wrong with a friendly family competition, especially when it is a competition between the 'Terminator,' Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his wonderful son Patrick Schwarzenegger," the publication writes.

The father and son posted a family photo in which they are carving pumpkins with sinister smiles in the kitchen, wearing hats and cozy clothes.

How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening23.10.25, 17:10 • 67044 views

Alla Kiosak

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