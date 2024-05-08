What documents are required to undergo the MSEC: explanation of the Ministry of Health

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a list of documents for medical and social examination . This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

As explained by the Ministry of Health, the war is increasing the number of people who need to be certified as disabled, a significant number of whom are military personnel.

In this regard, a clear list of documents to be submitted by patients for medical and social examination has been defined. This will reduce the burden on people and shorten the time for processing documents for submission to medical and social expert commissions (MSECs) - the ministry said.

Will it be possible to appeal the decision of the military medical commission: an officer of the Central Military Medical Commission explains

General documents that a patient submits for medical and social evaluation:



a passport of a citizen of Ukraine (in the case of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of an "ID card", an extract from the territorial community register is also required);

certificate of assignment of a taxpayer registration number;

For men aged 18 to 60, a military ID card (temporary certificate of a person liable for military service) or a certificate of registration with a military registration office or a certificate from the territorial center for social support confirming that they are registered with the military;

for people who have been deprived of their personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine or internment in neutral states - a certificate of detention as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

The medical documents submitted by the medical advisory commissions to the MSEC are as follows:

referral to the MSEC;

medical documents related to the disease or condition (extract from the medical record);

results of laboratory and other tests confirming the diagnosis or condition and its severity;

a plan for medical, professional and individual rehabilitation;

documents confirming the causal relationship with the disability;

documents confirming continuous temporary disability for four months.

What diseases can be mobilized? The Ministry of Defense has defined a list of

Addendum

The Ministry of Health also emphasized that certain changes relate to the medical examination of military personnel.

In particular, from now on, the causal connection of disability, as well as the degree of disability of former servicemen, will be established on the basis of a decision of the MEC, formalized by a certificate of the MEC, a certificate of illness or a protocol of a meeting of the regular MEC.

The commission will also determine the degree of disability of a serviceman or servicewoman after the end of his or her treatment. Based on the data on the loss of health, the commission will develop a program of medical, professional and social rehabilitation.

Amendments allow to improve the procedure of medical and social examination to establish disability - the Ministry of Health explained.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense explains that the abolition of the "limitedly fit" status for servicemen and women liable for military service requires a second medical examination within 9 months, after which they will be determined as "fit" or "unfit" for military service.