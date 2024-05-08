ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
What documents are required to undergo the MSEC: explanation of the Ministry of Health

What documents are required to undergo the MSEC: explanation of the Ministry of Health

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a clear list of documents required for medical and social examination to establish disability, including for military personnel, to reduce the burden on people and shorten the time for consideration of cases.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a list of documents for medical and social examination . This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

As explained by the Ministry of Health, the war is increasing the number of people who need to be certified as disabled, a significant number of whom are military personnel.

 In this regard, a clear list of documents to be submitted by patients for medical and social examination has been defined. This will reduce the burden on people and shorten the time for processing documents for submission to medical and social expert commissions (MSECs)

- the ministry said. 

General documents that a patient submits for medical and social evaluation:

  • a passport of a citizen of Ukraine (in the case of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of an "ID card", an extract from the territorial community register is also required);
  • certificate of assignment of a taxpayer registration number;
  • For men aged 18 to 60, a military ID card (temporary certificate of a person liable for military service) or a certificate of registration with a military registration office or a certificate from the territorial center for social support confirming that they are registered with the military;
  • for people who have been deprived of their personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine or internment in neutral states - a certificate of detention as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

The medical documents submitted by the medical advisory commissions to the MSEC are as follows:

  • referral to the MSEC;
  • medical documents related to the disease or condition (extract from the medical record);
  • results of laboratory and other tests confirming the diagnosis or condition and its severity;
  • a plan for medical, professional and individual rehabilitation;
  • documents confirming the causal relationship with the disability;
  • documents confirming continuous temporary disability for four months.

Addendum

The Ministry of Health also emphasized that certain changes relate to the medical examination of military personnel.

In particular, from now on, the causal connection of disability, as well as the degree of disability of former servicemen, will be established on the basis of a decision of the MEC, formalized by a certificate of the MEC, a certificate of illness or a protocol of a meeting of the regular MEC.

The commission will also determine the degree  of disability of a serviceman or servicewoman after the end of his or her treatment. Based on the data on the loss of health, the commission will develop a program of medical, professional and social rehabilitation.

Amendments allow to improve the procedure of medical and social examination to establish disability

- the Ministry of Health explained.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense explains that the abolition of the "limitedly fit" status for servicemen and women liable for military service requires a second medical examination within 9 months, after which they will be determined as "fit" or "unfit" for military service.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising