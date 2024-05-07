Will it be possible to appeal the decision of the military medical commission: an officer of the Central Military Medical Commission explains

The possibility of appealing the decision of the military medical commission has been left in the legislation and improved, said Dmytro Miroshnichenko, an officer of the Central Military Medical Commission, during a telethon, UNN reports .

This procedure remains. In addition, we have improved it. From now on, if a person has been examined by a military medical commission, it does not agree with this conclusion and the regular MMC decides that there are grounds to re-examine the person because something was not taken into account or recorded incorrectly, it happens all sorts of things, so now such an event will be held in another health care facility. Not in the one where the decision was made, which is being appealed. So that the commission that made the decision does not reconsider it. The appeal will not go away - said Miroshnichenko.

He also explained how the fitness or unfitness of persons liable for military service will be determined.

"The individual assessment was somewhat simplified in this provision, as more clear criteria were defined to determine the degree of fitness - from fit to completely unfit. We have revised the list of diseases and their explanations in the table of additional health requirements. We have also revised our views on the recognition of fitness or unfitness of persons who have been seriously injured and have amputations or lack of, for example, visual organs - now they will be recognized as unfit for military service with exclusion from the register," Miroshnychenko said.

