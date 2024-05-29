Western weapons strikes on Russian military facilities: Finland and Canada did not put forward conditions for Ukraine

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly confirmed that their countries do not object to the use of their weapons on the territory of Russia, because it is self-defense, reports UNN.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elena Valtonen said that a country waging a defensive war can strike at military facilities on the territory of the aggressor, if it is necessary for self-defense

"Finland has not set any special restrictions on its financial assistance to Ukraine, but assumes that the material will be used in accordance with international law. Russia is waging an illegal war of aggression in Ukraine, and Ukraine has the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. This also includes strikes on military facilities in the aggressor zone, which are necessary for self - defense," - said Valtonen, as quoted by Uusi Suomi.

In turn, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie during the briefing noted that her country did not set conditions for Ukraine to use weapons.

"We believe that we need to be ahead in this issue, because there are no red lines in Russia. Canada has no conditions for the use of weapons cargo for Ukraine, and therefore we will continue to cooperate with the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Zholi said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also called on to allow Ukraine to attack Russian military installations on Russian territory with Western weapons in order to neutralize the sources from which missiles are launched against Ukraine.