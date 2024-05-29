ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Western weapons strikes on Russian military facilities: Finland and Canada did not put forward conditions for Ukraine

Western weapons strikes on Russian military facilities: Finland and Canada did not put forward conditions for Ukraine

Kyiv

Finland and Canada have confirmed that they have not put forward conditions for Ukraine to use their weapons to strike military targets in Russia in self-defense against Russian aggression.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly confirmed that their countries do not object to the use of their weapons on the territory of Russia, because it is self-defense, reports UNN.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elena Valtonen said that a country waging a defensive war can strike at military facilities on the territory of the aggressor, if it is necessary for self-defense

"Finland has not set any special restrictions on its financial assistance to Ukraine, but assumes that the material will be used in accordance with international law. Russia is waging an illegal war of aggression in Ukraine, and Ukraine has the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. This also includes strikes on military facilities in the aggressor zone, which are necessary for self - defense," - said Valtonen, as quoted by Uusi Suomi.

In turn, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie during the briefing noted that her country did not set conditions for Ukraine to use weapons.

"We believe that we need to be ahead in this issue, because there are no red lines in Russia. Canada has no conditions for the use of weapons cargo for Ukraine, and therefore we will continue to cooperate with the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Zholi said.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron also called on to allow Ukraine to attack Russian military installations on Russian territory with Western weapons in order to neutralize the sources from which missiles are launched against Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

