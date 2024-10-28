“We'll be back": how the campaign against election fraud ended in Tbilisi
Kyiv • UNN
A protest against the results of the parliamentary elections, where the Georgian Dream party won 53.93% of the vote, ended in Tbilisi. The opposition and President Zurabishvili demanded an investigation into the fraud and repeat elections.
The protest against the results of the parliamentary elections ended in Tbilisi after the anthems of the European Union and Georgia were performed, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.
Details
The protesters disperse, while traffic on Rustaveli Avenue remains restricted.
"We will come again" and ‘Power to the people’ read the inscriptions that the protesters put on the building of the Georgian parliament with lasers.
While the rally was going on, the Russian media began to spin the theme that snipers from Ukraine were allegedly present at the opposition rally in Tbilisi. "Sources" told them that they had seen people in uniform and with chevrons on Rustaveli with their own eyes.
The speakers at the rally were Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and the leaders of the four main opposition political parties. Zurabishvili called for an investigation into the fraud. The opposition is demanding repeat parliamentary elections under the supervision of an international election administration. Also, all four parties confirmed that they were not going to enter the parliament and intend to give up their mandates.
According to preliminary data from the Georgian Central Election Commission, the ruling Georgian Dream party received 53.93% of the vote in the October 26 elections; the opposition Coalition for Change - 11.04%, Unity - National Movement - 10.17%, Strong Georgia - 8.8%, and Gakharia for Georgia - 7.8%.
Zurabishvili called the last parliamentary elections total fraud and a "Russian special operation.
The United States and the European Union called for a full investigation into the results of the parliamentary elections in Georgia.
