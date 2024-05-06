Weightlifter Peleshenko, 2-time European champion, died in the war with Russia

Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine Oleksandr Peleshenko, who won the European Weightlifting Championships in 2016 and 2017, died at the front on May 5. This is reported by UNN, with reference to the Weightlifting Federation of Ukraine and a post by Viktor Slobodianiuk, the coach of the Ukrainian weightlifting team, on Facebook.

Today, on May 6, Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine, two-time European champion (2016, 2017), participant of the Olympic Games in weightlifting Oleksandr Peleshenko heroically died defending Ukraine from invaders. wrote Viktor Slobodianiuk.

It is with great sadness that we inform you that today the heart of Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine, two-time European weightlifting champion Oleksandr Pelyeshenko has stopped beating - reported on page of the Ukrainian Weightlifting Federation.

Oleksandr Pelyeshenko has been at the front since 2022, he stood up to defend Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Oleksandr Peleshenko won the European Championships in the 85 kg category in 2016 and 2017. At the 2018 Olympics, the Ukrainian took fourth place.

Recall

Oleksandr Baklykov, the mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy region, who joined the defense of Ukraine in the fall of 2022, died in the war .

Also , UNN reported that on February 12, a well-known Zaporizhzhia scholar with the call sign "Historian", Maksym Shtatsky, who served in an airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed in the war .