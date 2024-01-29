We will not be able to create a unified formula at once, there will be bilateral agreements on multiple citizenship - Mezentseva
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine will sign bilateral agreements to regulate many citizenship issues rather than create a unified formula, according to MP Maria Mezentseva. She said that Ukraine will take into account the experience of other countries, but will bring some aspects closer to itself even before joining the EU.
Ukraine will conclude bilateral agreements to regulate multiple citizenship, Maria Mezentseva, MP of the Servant of the People faction, said on Rada TV channel, noting that the experience of other countries will be considered as an example. She also noted that some points will be brought closer before the EU membership itself, UNN reports .
Details
According to Mezentseva, "Ukraine cannot create a unified formula for 60 plus countries at once," but it will be based on bilateral agreements.
(Bilateral agreements) are ratified. We will have to do them, write them
The MP noted that since the beginning of the armed aggression, many Ukrainians have returned to directly defend the state on the battlefields, and to be useful on their land, to open and develop enterprises
She also noted that there are issues that concern small and medium-sized businesses as well, such as "special programs from the Ministry of Economy and others; the meetings we hold with specialized committees, and general state policy.
We are not reinventing the wheel, it already works in other countries. We are already in the European family, but we are approaching some moments before the EU membership itself
Hungary asks Ukraine to return to the Hungarian minority all the rights it had before 2015 - Szijjártó29.01.24, 18:49 • 56075 views