We will not be able to create a unified formula at once, there will be bilateral agreements on multiple citizenship - Mezentseva

Ukraine will conclude bilateral agreements to regulate multiple citizenship, Maria Mezentseva, MP of the Servant of the People faction, said on Rada TV channel, noting that the experience of other countries will be considered as an example. She also noted that some points will be brought closer before the EU membership itself, UNN reports .

Details

According to Mezentseva, "Ukraine cannot create a unified formula for 60 plus countries at once," but it will be based on bilateral agreements.

(Bilateral agreements) are ratified. We will have to do them, write them - said a representative of the Servant of the People faction.

The MP noted that since the beginning of the armed aggression, many Ukrainians have returned to directly defend the state on the battlefields, and to be useful on their land, to open and develop enterprises

She also noted that there are issues that concern small and medium-sized businesses as well, such as "special programs from the Ministry of Economy and others; the meetings we hold with specialized committees, and general state policy.

We are not reinventing the wheel, it already works in other countries. We are already in the European family, but we are approaching some moments before the EU membership itself - Maria Mezentseva said.

