We must constantly remind the world that there is no “war fatigue.” Zelenska on the importance of sensitive content

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120223 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123159 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201036 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154991 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153583 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143251 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112453 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188235 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 77889 views
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 49427 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 59644 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 88746 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 67072 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201031 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199643 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188233 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214940 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202976 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 20411 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150505 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149713 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153759 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144666 views
We must constantly remind the world that there is no "war fatigue." Zelenska on the importance of sensitive content

Kyiv  •  UNN

We must constantly remind the world that there is no “war fatigue.” Zelenska on the importance of sensitive content

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39256 views

The First Lady of Ukraine emphasized the need to publish sensitive content about the victims of Russian aggression. Zelenska emphasized the importance of constantly informing the international community about the tragic consequences of the war.

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska emphasized the critical importance of constantly informing the world community about the tragic consequences of Russian aggression in Ukraine, including the publication of sensitive content with the victims, including children and families. She said this in an exclusive interview with We Are Ukraine, UNN reports.

Zelenska emphasized the need to show the world the real stories of war victims, including the tragedy of the Bazylevych family, despite the painfulness of such content for viewers and Ukrainians themselves. 

The summit of first ladies and gentlemen will take place on September 12. Zelenska announced the main topics and named the participants10.09.24, 21:30 • 22987 views

"I think we should definitely show these photos. And not only to guests, it should be shown to everyone. Back in the first year of the war, I argued several times, even with foreign journalists, about whether such sensitive content should be posted online. And many times, even on some of my websites and social networks, something was blocked because the content was too sensitive. And I can honestly say that it's not just wrong, it's unfair. If it is painful for someone to see our suffering, then let them not. But we have to remind the world that this is happening all the time. So that no one gets used to it, so that no one gets tired of the war in Ukraine. It is impossible to get tired if you feel this pain all the time. So, unfortunately, we will continue to show it over and over again. I really want this list to end," the president's wife said.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar

As a result of the Russian attack on Lviv on Wednesday, 64 people sought help, 25 are still in hospital - Sadovyi06.09.24, 09:35 • 19437 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar

