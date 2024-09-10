We must constantly remind the world that there is no “war fatigue.” Zelenska on the importance of sensitive content

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska emphasized the critical importance of constantly informing the world community about the tragic consequences of Russian aggression in Ukraine, including the publication of sensitive content with the victims, including children and families. She said this in an exclusive interview with We Are Ukraine, UNN reports.

Zelenska emphasized the need to show the world the real stories of war victims, including the tragedy of the Bazylevych family, despite the painfulness of such content for viewers and Ukrainians themselves.

"I think we should definitely show these photos. And not only to guests, it should be shown to everyone. Back in the first year of the war, I argued several times, even with foreign journalists, about whether such sensitive content should be posted online. And many times, even on some of my websites and social networks, something was blocked because the content was too sensitive. And I can honestly say that it's not just wrong, it's unfair. If it is painful for someone to see our suffering, then let them not. But we have to remind the world that this is happening all the time. So that no one gets used to it, so that no one gets tired of the war in Ukraine. It is impossible to get tired if you feel this pain all the time. So, unfortunately, we will continue to show it over and over again. I really want this list to end," the president's wife said.

