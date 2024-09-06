As a result of the Russian attack on Lviv on Wednesday, 64 people sought help, 25 are still in hospital - Sadovyi

As a result of the Russian attack on Lviv on Wednesday, September 4, 64 people sought medical help, 25 are still in hospital. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

In total, 64 people have applied for help. As of today, 25 people are in the hospital, many of them have undergone quite complicated surgeries. The condition is difficult, but there is hope that everything will be fine. Many people are in a state of shock. No one can understand a person who has lost their family, their loved ones right in their own home. No one thought it was possible, because it was one of the safest houses in Lviv. There was an urgent need (for blood - ed.) the day before yesterday. Today the situation is more or less stabilized - Sadovyi said.

Recall

On September 4, at about 5 a.m. , the enemy launched a combined attack on Lviv with missiles and “shaheds”. According to the city council, 188 buildings were destroyed, including 5 educational institutions, 2 art centers, 2 medical institutions, and the Church of St. George the Victorious of the OCU.