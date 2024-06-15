We are well aware that the peace process is unthinkable without Russia - Swiss President

A peace process without Russia is unthinkable. A long-term solution must include both sides. The international community can help pave the way. This was stated by Swiss President Viola Amherd during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports.

We realize that we have a long way to go. We have no illusions that we will reach a final understanding at this Summit. But we can get closer to such an understanding. Proposal by proposal - Amherd said.

She noted that the Summit will launch a broadly supported process in which voices from all corners of the world will be able to discuss their ideas and perspectives.

"Although our goal is ambitious, it is in the interest of all of us here to commit to achieving it. We are well aware that a peace process without Russia is unthinkable. A long-term solution must include both sides. As the international community, we can help pave the way," Amherd said.

Addendum

Earlier, the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, said that in order to move the process toward peace, it will be necessary to involve Russia .

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva said today, June 15, that there will be no direct talks with Russia . This is not the format that will even be discussed at the Peace Summit, which started today.