We are well aware that the peace process is unthinkable without Russia - Swiss President

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 602 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 9858 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20322 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 160863 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153672 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164386 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213614 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247513 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153292 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371202 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 9858 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 160863 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134262 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153672 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146213 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13655 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18760 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19812 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40656 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

We are well aware that the peace process is unthinkable without Russia - Swiss President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29940 views

Swiss President Viola Amherd said at the Global Peace Summit that the peace process is unthinkable without Russia, and that a long-term solution must include both sides with the help of the international community.

We are well aware that the peace process is unthinkable without Russia - Swiss President

A peace process without Russia is unthinkable. A long-term solution must include both sides. The international community can help pave the way. This was stated by Swiss President Viola Amherd during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports.

We realize that we have a long way to go. We have no illusions that we will reach a final understanding at this Summit. But we can get closer to such an understanding. Proposal by proposal

- Amherd said.

She noted that the Summit will launch a broadly supported process in which voices from all corners of the world will be able to discuss their ideas and perspectives.

"Although our goal is ambitious, it is in the interest of all of us here to commit to achieving it. We are well aware that a peace process without Russia is unthinkable. A long-term solution must include both sides. As the international community, we can help pave the way," Amherd said.

Addendum

Earlier, the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, said that in order to move the process toward peace, it will be necessary to involve Russia .

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva said today, June 15, that there will be no direct talks with Russia . This is not the format that will even be discussed at the Peace Summit, which started today.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11