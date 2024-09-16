ukenru
Water pollution has reached Kyiv region: the Ministry of Environment reported a slight turbidity

Water pollution has reached Kyiv region: the Ministry of Environment reported a slight turbidity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13220 views

The contaminated water reached Kyiv region, causing fragmentary turbidity in the Vyshgorod district. No massive fish kill was recorded, and tests show no chemical or toxic contamination.

Contaminated water reached Kyiv region, causing fragmentary water turbidity in the Vyshgorod district. No massive fish kill has been recorded. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Oleksandr Krasnolutsky during a telethon, UNN reports.

Partially contaminated water has reached the Kyiv region of Vyshgorod district. There is a slight turbidity of the water, but only fragmentary

- said Krasnolutsky.

According to him, no massive fish kill has been recorded.

"The results of the analysis on September 15 show that there is no contamination with chemical and toxic substances, but there is some minor contamination with organic substances. There is no excess of phosphorus or other substances," said Krasnolutsky.

Addendum

The mayor of Brovary reportedthat the water in the city meets the standards amid the pollution of the Desna River.

Recall 

The discharge of wastewater from a sugar factory in the city of Tiotkino, Russia, caused pollution of the Seim River, which flows into the Desna, with organic matter, leading to massive fish kills.

Due to the biological contamination of the water in the Sejm and Desna rivers, the State Environmental Inspectorate reports catching 17 tons of dead fish and estimates the damage at over UAH 200 million.

And on September 9 , a spot of pollution in the Desna River had already reached Chernihiv, with an unpleasant odor and a fish kill.

According to ecologists, it will now take 2-3 years to restore the ecosystems of the Seim and Desna rivers.

According to the Ministry of Environment, contaminated water from the Desna River could reach Kyiv region on September 14-16.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyKyiv region

