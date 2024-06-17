$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 366 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 9208 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20164 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 160499 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153393 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164287 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213557 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247503 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153278 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371198 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Water level in ZNPP cooling pond is stable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33585 views

The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains stable, despite the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam by the Russian occupiers.

Water level in ZNPP cooling pond is stable

The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is stable. UNN reports this with reference to Energoatom.

Despite the Russian occupiers' blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, the situation remains stable and under control. Currently, the water level in the cooling pond of Zaporizhzhia NPP is 15.16 meters. The water level in the "hot" channel of Zaporizhzhya TPP, from which the ZNPP pond is recharged if necessary, is 16.48 meters. In the cold channel of ZNPP, the water level reaches 10.60 meters

- the statement said.

Liberation of ZNPP, "grain corridor" and exchange of prisoners of war: what the participants of the Global Peace Summit agreed on16.06.24, 16:21 • 26161 view

Addendum

A team of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported hearing explosions, including near the plant, for several days last week.According to the IAEA press service, one of the mineslocated near the plant's cooling pond exploded on June 11 .

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
