Water level in ZNPP cooling pond is stable

The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is stable. UNN reports this with reference to Energoatom.

Despite the Russian occupiers' blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, the situation remains stable and under control. Currently, the water level in the cooling pond of Zaporizhzhia NPP is 15.16 meters. The water level in the "hot" channel of Zaporizhzhya TPP, from which the ZNPP pond is recharged if necessary, is 16.48 meters. In the cold channel of ZNPP, the water level reaches 10.60 meters - the statement said.

Liberation of ZNPP, "grain corridor" and exchange of prisoners of war: what the participants of the Global Peace Summit agreed on

Addendum

A team of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported hearing explosions, including near the plant, for several days last week.According to the IAEA press service, one of the mineslocated near the plant's cooling pond exploded on June 11 .