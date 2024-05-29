Walking on the body and beating: four employees of the colony in Poltava region are suspected of torturing prisoners

Four officials of the Bozhkovska Correctional Colony (No. 16) in Poltava region were served with a notice of suspicion. They are suspected of torturing prisoners. UNN reports with reference to the PGO and the SBI.

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, four officials of a penal colony in Poltava region were served with a notice of suspicion of torture (part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, the colony officials mocked the convicts - according to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is reported that immediately upon arrival to the colony, the convicts were forced to perform actions that could compromise them in front of other convicts, filming the process for further blackmail.

If the convicts refused to comply with the demands, they were tortured. They were beaten with hands, feet, rubber truncheons, sticks, and their arms were twisted behind their backs. They also walked on the prisoners' bodies, which were kept in a prone position on a wet surface. The fact of torture of a convict in February 2022 for almost one hour was documented. All of this was accompanied by constant psychological pressure, the main purpose of which was to break a person's will and force them to follow any instructions without question - informs the CSO.

The investigation into this fact was launched in January 2023. A number of procedural actions have been taken to identify the persons involved, and 10 examinations have been ordered.

Evidence is also being collected on other facts of torture, including those that led to the victim's death. The circumstances of the involvement of the colony management and other persons in the crime are being investigated - the statement said.

The PGO also reports that the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspects is currently being decided.

The SBI notesthat four officials of the Bozhkovska Correctional Colony (No. 16) were served with a notice of suspicion.

In addition, the SBI reports that the investigation has video files that record the moment of infliction of grievous bodily harm to one of the newly arrived prisoners of the Bozhkovska correctional colony. An examination of the video confirmed its authenticity, and the video was attached to the case file as one of the pieces of evidence of illegal actions by the colony's employees.

