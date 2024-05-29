Walking on the body and beating: four employees of the colony in Poltava region are suspected of torturing prisoners

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55669 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102555 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145709 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150162 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246301 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173235 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164656 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148211 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223600 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113018 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47270 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59239 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98364 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38659 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31610 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246301 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223600 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209925 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235805 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222741 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 55669 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31610 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38659 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112067 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113030 views
Actual
Walking on the body and beating: four employees of the colony in Poltava region are suspected of torturing prisoners

Walking on the body and beating: four employees of the colony in Poltava region are suspected of torturing prisoners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26826 views

Four employees of a penal colony in Poltava region are suspected of torturing prisoners.

Four officials of the Bozhkovska Correctional Colony (No. 16) in Poltava region were served with a notice of suspicion. They are suspected of torturing prisoners. UNN reports with reference to the PGO and the SBI.

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, four officials of a penal colony in Poltava region were served with a notice of suspicion of torture (part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, the colony officials mocked the convicts

- according to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is reported that immediately upon arrival to the colony, the convicts were forced to perform actions that could compromise them in front of other convicts, filming the process for further blackmail.

If the convicts refused to comply with the demands, they were tortured. They were beaten with hands, feet, rubber truncheons, sticks, and their arms were twisted behind their backs. They also walked on the prisoners' bodies, which were kept in a prone position on a wet surface. The fact of torture of a convict in February 2022 for almost one hour was documented. All of this was accompanied by constant psychological pressure, the main purpose of which was to break a person's will and force them to follow any instructions without question

- informs the CSO.

The investigation into this fact was launched in January 2023. A number of procedural actions have been taken to identify the persons involved, and 10 examinations have been ordered.

Evidence is also being collected on other facts of torture, including those that led to the victim's death. The circumstances of the involvement of the colony management and other persons in the crime are being investigated

- the statement said.

The PGO also reports that the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspects is currently being decided.

The SBI notesthat  four officials of the Bozhkovska Correctional Colony (No. 16) were served with a notice of suspicion.

In addition, the SBI reports that the investigation has video files that record the moment of infliction of grievous bodily harm to one of the newly arrived prisoners of the Bozhkovska correctional colony. An examination of the video confirmed its authenticity, and the video was attached to the case file as one of the pieces of evidence of illegal actions by the colony's employees.

Police in Lviv region expose drug trafficking scheme in a penal colony and seize cannabis worth UAH 10 million13.03.24, 17:57 • 25896 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
poltavaPoltava
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising