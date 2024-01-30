Volunteers create a 3D model of the Shukhevych Museum destroyed by russians

The Ukrainian Heritage Monitoring Lab (NeMo) team has created a 3D model of the Museum of the UPA General Roman Shukhevych, destroyed by the Russians. This was reported by UNN with reference to NeMo.

The team noted that on the day of the attack, January 1, a team of HeMo Lab experts was already at the site of the attack. The experts documented.

In addition, employees of the Institute of Geoinformation Systems LLC created a 3D model (a georeferenced point cloud) of the destroyed museum, including the area around the building, using photogrammetric methods.

Follow the link to view a 3D model of the building to understand the condition of the museum after the Russian shelling.

NeMo noted that back in 2021, another team of volunteers Skeiron made a 3D model of the entire museum of UPA General Roman Shukhevych.

In particular, there you can see the plan of the building, its section, individual rooms, and exhibits. The HeMo monitoring team believes that these models together can help with the restoration of the museum in the future.

View A 3D model of the former museum can be viewed here.

On Stepan Bandera's birthday in 2024, the Russians completely destroyed the museum of UPA general Roman Shukhevych in Bilohirsh.

