What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Volunteers create a 3D model of the Shukhevych Museum destroyed by russians

Volunteers create a 3D model of the Shukhevych Museum destroyed by russians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27248 views

The Ukrainian Heritage Monitoring Laboratory has created a 3D model of the Museum of UPA General Roman Shukhevych, which was destroyed by Russian troops on January 1. The model shows the condition of the building after the attack and may help in future restoration work.

The Ukrainian Heritage Monitoring Lab (NeMo) team has created a 3D model of the Museum of the UPA General Roman Shukhevych, destroyed by the Russians. This was reported by UNN with reference to NeMo.

Details

The team noted that on the day of the attack, January 1, a team of HeMo Lab experts was already at the site of the attack. The experts documented. 

In addition, employees of the Institute of Geoinformation Systems LLC created a 3D model (a georeferenced point cloud) of the destroyed museum, including the area around the building, using photogrammetric methods.

Follow the link to view a 3D model of the building to understand the condition of the museum after the Russian shelling.

Addendum

NeMo noted that back in 2021, another team of volunteers Skeiron made a 3D model of the entire museum of UPA General Roman Shukhevych. 

Historical stairs: another exhibit was saved from the rubble of the Shukhevych museum destroyed by the russians19.01.24, 02:33 • 55588 views

In particular, there you can see the plan of the building, its section, individual rooms, and exhibits. The HeMo monitoring team believes that these models together can help with the restoration of the museum in the future.

View A 3D model of the former museum can be viewed here. 

Image

Recall

On Stepan Bandera's birthday in 2024, the Russians completely destroyed the museum of UPA general Roman Shukhevych in Bilohirsh.   

In Lviv, Shukhevych's piano was recovered from the rubble of the museum destroyed by the Russians05.01.24, 21:49 • 34937 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCulture
roman-shukhevychRoman Shukhevych
lvivLviv

