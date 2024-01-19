Historical stairs: another exhibit was saved from the rubble of the Shukhevych museum destroyed by the russians

During the debris clearance of the Roman Shukhevych Museum destroyed by russians, they recently managed to dig up and preserve the stairs where the UPA commander fought his last battle. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, UNN reports .

According to the museum staff, it was on these stairs that the UPA commander Roman Shukhevych fought his last battle and fought off the Chekists. The stairs were dug up and preserved. Now the municipal workers continue to dismantle the rubble and hand over valuable items to the museum - said the city council.

It is noted that utility workers are still dismantling the rubble and handing over valuable items to museum workers.

On Stepan Bandera's birthday in 2024, the russians completely destroyed the museum of UPA general Roman Shukhevych in Bilohirsh.

On January 4, experts completed scanning the rubble of the museum of UPA General Roman Shukhevych in Lviv, which was destroyed by russians, for its future restoration. It is planned to rebuild the museum after the victory.

In Lviv, a pianoplayed by Roman Shukhevych was recovered from the rubble of the museum destroyed by the russians .