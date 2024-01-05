In Lviv, Shukhevych's piano was recovered from the rubble of the museum destroyed by the Russians

In Lviv, a piano by Roman Shukhevych was recovered from the rubble of the museum destroyed by Russians. This was reported on the Facebook page of the Lviv Historical Museum, UNN reports.

Today, our museum workers managed to get the piano played by Roman Shukhevych out of the rubble. It was destroyed, burned out... We will keep it as a witness to the act of Russian aggression. - the museum workers wrote.

For reference

According to researchers of the UPA commander-in-chief's biography, Roman Shukhevych was a good musician and dancer. The family made sure that the young Shukhevych received a decent education, which included not only academics but also music.

Roman Shukhevych studied piano part-time at the Lysenko Music Institute.

Music accompanied Shukhevych throughout his life.

During his student years, he played in the student quartet "Yevhen's Revellers" ("Lviv Revellers"). One of the quartet's soloists was Roman's brother Yurii , who was tortured by the Bolsheviks in 1941. Rumor has it that the Shukhevych brothers even performed together at the Lviv Opera House.

Roman Shukhevych's biographers say that he was very fond of his piano and played it at every opportunity. According to the tenants of the Shukhevych family, when disputes began in the house, Roman would sit down at the piano and play and sing from Natalka Poltavka: "Where there is harmony in the family, there is peace and quiet." After that, the quarrels would subside.

Biographers tell of an interesting episode in which a young Shukhevych once played the piano in a Carpathian town.

At that time, the instrument was borrowed from a local family and brought back on a cart, but they felt sorry to shake the precious piano on the cart, so they carried it in their arms. They carried it along with a chair on which Shukhevych was sitting, and he continued to play all the way. - biographers say.

Recall

On Stepan Bandera's birthday in 2024, the Russians completely destroyed the museum of UPA general Roman Shukhevych in Bilohirsh.

On January 4, experts completed scanning the rubble of the museum of UPA General Roman Shukhevych in Lviv, which was destroyed by Russians, for its future restoration. It is planned to rebuild the museum after the victory.