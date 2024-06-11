Voloshyn: Most of Vovchansk is under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Defense forces control the situation in Kharkiv region. Most of Vovchansk remains under Ukrainian control. This was reported by Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, on the We-Ukraine TV channel, UNN informs .

According to him, three attacks were registered during the day in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

In addition, the Russian invaders are regrouping their troops and actively using anti-aircraft guns and unguided missiles.

General Staff: 37 battles took place at the front today, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are attacking in the direction of Volchansk

"A lot of enemy equipment and personnel were destroyed in that direction as well. Defense forces are doing everything to prevent the enemy from advancing. Most of Vovchansk is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. We are trying to prevent the enemy from advancing in small groups and cut off supplies and logistics routes to prevent them from gaining a foothold in the occupied territories," noted Voloshyn.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of combat engagements increased to 87