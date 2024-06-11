General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of combat engagements increased to 87

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 20348 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132908 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138297 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228264 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168211 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161994 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146847 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201175 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101594 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 48978 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57822 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101979 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83358 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228264 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214401 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227413 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214913 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83358 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101979 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156339 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155210 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159066 views
General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of combat engagements increased to 87

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of combat engagements increased to 87

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34683 views

Russian-terrorist forces intensified attacks in several areas, 87 combat engagements were recorded, with the fiercest fighting taking place in the Pokrovske sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the frontline has increased to 87, with the highest tension observed in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 19.00, reports UNN.

"The number of combat engagements has increased to 87. As before, the situation is the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector. The defense forces are giving a tough rebuff and restraining the enemy's offensive,” the General Staff said.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops tried to break through the defenses near the village of Hlyboke, but their attacks were repelled. Four attacks were stopped in the area of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made eight attempts to attack, five of which failed, and three are still ongoing in Pishchane, Berestove and Synkivka. The situation remains under control, Ukrainian troops are actively eliminating the enemy, who lost 134 people, four cannons and four military vehicles were damaged.

In the Pokrovske sector, six out of 19 battles are still ongoing. The Russians increased pressure on the defensive positions near Novooleksandrivka and intensified air strikes, conducting five air strikes on different localities.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy conducted four air strikes in an attempt to reduce Ukraine's defense capabilities and intimidate the civilian population.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russians attempted six attacks, but were repelled in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Novoprokopivka and Verbove.

In other areas, no significant changes in the situation have been observed, the General Staff summarized.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff reportedthat about half of all today's fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Lyman directions, while the Russian army also intensified its activity in the Kharkiv direction.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

