General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of combat engagements increased to 87

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the frontline has increased to 87, with the highest tension observed in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 19.00, reports UNN.

"The number of combat engagements has increased to 87. As before, the situation is the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector. The defense forces are giving a tough rebuff and restraining the enemy's offensive,” the General Staff said.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops tried to break through the defenses near the village of Hlyboke, but their attacks were repelled. Four attacks were stopped in the area of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made eight attempts to attack, five of which failed, and three are still ongoing in Pishchane, Berestove and Synkivka. The situation remains under control, Ukrainian troops are actively eliminating the enemy, who lost 134 people, four cannons and four military vehicles were damaged.

In the Pokrovske sector, six out of 19 battles are still ongoing. The Russians increased pressure on the defensive positions near Novooleksandrivka and intensified air strikes, conducting five air strikes on different localities.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy conducted four air strikes in an attempt to reduce Ukraine's defense capabilities and intimidate the civilian population.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russians attempted six attacks, but were repelled in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Novoprokopivka and Verbove.

In other areas, no significant changes in the situation have been observed, the General Staff summarized.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff reportedthat about half of all today's fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Lyman directions, while the Russian army also intensified its activity in the Kharkiv direction.