Voloshyn: 11 assaults, 2 counter-attacks and about 20 drops of enemy UAVs took place in Krasnohorivka area

russian forces tried to break through to Krasnohorivka with armored vehicles and motorcycles, but were left without support and ammunition. The fighting continues, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are in control of the situation. Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, told this during the telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In the area of Krasnohorivka, there were 11 assaults, 2 counter-attacks and about 20 drops of enemy UAVs. russians keep trying to take the city in small assault groups, from time to time single groups try to enter the eastern outskirts of Krasnohorivka on armored vehicles. However, in most cases they move on foot or on motorcycles - Voloshyn says.

He said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are destroying the enemy with artillery and mortar fire. Almost all the enemy groups were destroyed, and those that managed to get in hid in the remains of one of the factories without ammunition.

Almost all the groups that broke through to Krasnohorivka and the plant have been eliminated, and the remaining groups are doomed, as they are deprived of ammunition supplies and armored vehicles. Fighting is currently ongoing there, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding back the enemy and fully controlling the situation in this area - The spokesman added.

Recall

The number of combat engagements on the Eastern Front increased sharply from 84 to 146 per day, especially in the area of the Joint Forces Operation Khortytsia, due to favorable weather conditions, lengthening daylight hours and the russian army's deadlines.

Donetsk region: Russia dropped a guided missile on Novozhelanne, Krasnohorivka is under round-the-clock hostile fire