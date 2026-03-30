Vita Semerenko has ended her sports career

On March 28, a retirement ceremony for Ukrainian biathlete Vita Semerenko, an Olympic champion and one of the most successful athletes in Ukrainian history, took place in Bukovel. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Vita Semerenko is an Olympic champion in the relay from 2014, a bronze medalist at the Olympic Games in the sprint, and a multiple medalist at World and European Championships. Throughout her career, she has won numerous awards and medals, becoming one of the most successful biathletes in Ukrainian history.

Her performances on the international stage have always been marked by high professionalism and consistency. The biathlete demonstrated accuracy at the shooting range and repeatedly secured an advantage for the Ukrainian national team. She also showed confident fighting on the distance, which allowed her to achieve high results.

Years of exhausting training, brilliant finishes, and shared team triumphs — Vita walked this path with incredible dignity and maximum dedication, becoming an idol for thousands of Ukrainians. Thank you, Vita, for many years of hard work, for every closed target and victory under the Ukrainian flag! We wish you success and inexhaustible energy in all your future plans - reads the post.

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