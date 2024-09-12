Violation of international humanitarian law: ICRC condemns Russian attack on humanitarian mission in Donetsk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Violation of international humanitarian law: ICRC condemns Russian attack on humanitarian mission in Donetsk region

Violation of international humanitarian law: ICRC condemns Russian attack on humanitarian mission in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16865 views

The ICRC responded to the deaths of three staff members during shelling in Donetsk region. The organization emphasizes that the attack on the humanitarian mission is a violation of international law.

The International Committee of the Red Cross responded to the deaths of its humanitarian mission staff. The Committee emphasized that the attack on the ICRC is a violation of international humanitarian law. UNN reports with reference to the organization's statement.

Details

It is noted that on , the ICRC staff arrived to give out fuel briquettes to local residents to heat their homes. At the time of the shelling, they were unloading the aid, and the locals were not injured in the explosion.

I condemn in the strongest terms the attacks on Red Cross workers. It is unacceptable that an aid distribution site came under fire. Today, our hearts are broken, we mourn the loss of our colleagues and take care of the wounded

- said ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric.

The statement emphasizes that Red Cross missions regularly visit the Donetsk region. Their vehicles are marked with the Red Cross emblem.

The Committee also recalls that any attack on the ICRC is a violation of international humanitarian law.

The Red Cross calls for respect for international humanitarian law, including taking all feasible precautions to ensure that those engaged in humanitarian activities are not targeted or captured during hostilities

- the organization said in a statement.

Recall

Three Ukrainian ICRC employees were killed and two others wounded in the village of Viroliubivka as a result of Russian artillery shelling. Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, called on the ICRC to officially recognize Russia's violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

