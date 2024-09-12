Violation of international humanitarian law: ICRC condemns Russian attack on humanitarian mission in Donetsk region

The International Committee of the Red Cross responded to the deaths of its humanitarian mission staff. The Committee emphasized that the attack on the ICRC is a violation of international humanitarian law. UNN reports with reference to the organization's statement.

It is noted that on , the ICRC staff arrived to give out fuel briquettes to local residents to heat their homes. At the time of the shelling, they were unloading the aid, and the locals were not injured in the explosion.

I condemn in the strongest terms the attacks on Red Cross workers. It is unacceptable that an aid distribution site came under fire. Today, our hearts are broken, we mourn the loss of our colleagues and take care of the wounded - said ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric.

The statement emphasizes that Red Cross missions regularly visit the Donetsk region. Their vehicles are marked with the Red Cross emblem.

The Committee also recalls that any attack on the ICRC is a violation of international humanitarian law.

The Red Cross calls for respect for international humanitarian law, including taking all feasible precautions to ensure that those engaged in humanitarian activities are not targeted or captured during hostilities - the organization said in a statement.

Three Ukrainian ICRC employees were killed and two others wounded in the village of Viroliubivka as a result of Russian artillery shelling. Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, called on the ICRC to officially recognize Russia's violation of the Geneva Conventions.