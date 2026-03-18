Village head in Mykolaiv region suspected of murdering subordinate right in his office

In Mykolaiv Oblast, the head of a village was notified of suspicion of intentional murder, suspected of taking the life of his subordinate in the premises of the starostate due to a long-standing conflict, the National Police Department in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on the morning of March 17 in the village of Plyushchivka. The perpetrator himself reported the murder to the 102 special line, as stated.

Village head in Mykolaiv region detained for shooting assistant, woman died - police

"During the inspection of the premises, law enforcement officers found the body of a 51-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the head at her desk in the office," the police reported.

During the investigative actions, law enforcement officers established that "there had been hostile relations between the head and his colleague for a long time, related to work issues." "On the day of the tragedy, another conflict arose between them, during which the man fired several shots at the woman with a hunting rifle," the report says.

Police, as indicated, seized the crime weapon - a rifle and cartridges - from the scene.

The body of the deceased was sent for forensic medical examination.

The suspect was detained by police in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Currently, investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bashtanka District Prosecutor's Office, have notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Intentional Murder." He faces up to 15 years in prison. - the police stated.

Regarding the illegal storage of weapons, investigators, as reported, opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Based on the results of the examination, a decision will be made regarding notifying the suspect of suspicion.

In the near future, the court, as indicated, will choose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect.