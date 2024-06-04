ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Video from allegedly soldiers of the Defense Forces: the GPA named a company that distributes fakes about the Armed Forces of Ukraine by order of the Russian Defense Ministry

Video from allegedly soldiers of the Defense Forces: the GPA named a company that distributes fakes about the Armed Forces of Ukraine by order of the Russian Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18394 views

Russian propagandists, on the instructions of the Russian Defense Ministry, are releasing fake videos allegedly shot by the Ukrainian military on the front line in order to spread disinformation and discredit Ukraine.

Russian propagandists, on the instructions of the Russian Defense Ministry, shoot a lot of fake stories allegedly from the Defense Forces of Ukraine about the situation on the front line. This was stated in the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Details

As noted by the head of the GPA, an officer of the Defense Forces Andrey Kovalenko, the studios that produce such videos are from Russia and are associated with the Ministry of Defense and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation

The Krylya studio, which is associated with the Russian Defense Ministry, is involved in the production of fake videos with allegedly Ukrainian military personnel on the front line, in the trenches. Contractors involved in Novorossiya TV are also working on such videos, and infrastructure overclocking is provided by agencies that work with the GRU of the Russian Federation

- declared Kovalenko.

Russia seeks to use Ukrainian refugees in Europe for propaganda-disinformation counteraction Center31.05.24, 17:30 • 23538 views

Addition 

The GPA recalls that earlier analysts warned about the spread of fake videos allegedly shot on the front line with the participation of allegedly Ukrainian military personnel, who voiced theses beneficial to Russian propaganda.

In addition, fake videos were recorded discrediting the mobilization and work of the shopping center.

Do not succumb to hostile misinformation and trust only sources of verified information

- note in the Center for Countering Disinformation.

recall

The anti-disinformation Centre warned that Russian propagandists are spreading disinformation about preparations for the mobilization of women and the reduction of the military age in Ukraine, seeking to sow panic and turn the civilian population against the military.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
europeEurope

