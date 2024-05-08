The head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov said that "Victory Day" has been celebrated in the TOT for a week, and the elderly and children are most affected by Kremlin propaganda, UNN reports.

In addition, he said, schools are "talking about the main thing," and the whole of Melitopol is covered with Colorado ribbons and propaganda boards.

At the same time, this year mass parades and marches of the "shameless regiment" have been canceled in the TOT. Residents are intimidated by imaginary attacks by resistance forces. Visually, they celebrate May 9, but in fact there will be no holiday, and they will not have a victory," summarized Fedorov.

