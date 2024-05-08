"Victory Day" has been celebrated for a week: Fedorov explains how Kremlin propaganda is being implemented in the occupied territories
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA said that the temporarily occupied territories have been celebrating "Victory Day" for a week, with the elderly and children being most exposed to Kremlin propaganda, which includes school events, propaganda boards and Colorado ribbons.
The head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov said that "Victory Day" has been celebrated in the TOT for a week, and the elderly and children are most affected by Kremlin propaganda, UNN reports.
Details
In addition, he said, schools are "talking about the main thing," and the whole of Melitopol is covered with Colorado ribbons and propaganda boards.
At the same time, this year mass parades and marches of the "shameless regiment" have been canceled in the TOT. Residents are intimidated by imaginary attacks by resistance forces. Visually, they celebrate May 9, but in fact there will be no holiday, and they will not have a victory," summarized Fedorov.
The "Immortal Regiment" event was canceled in the occupied Crimea, and there will be no parade on May 923.04.24, 15:36 • 16084 views