Veterans in Australia volunteer to restore Taipan helicopters and hand them over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In Australia, army veterans and engineers have volunteered to restore Taipan helicopters so that they can be sent to Ukraine. Instead, the authorities are determined to utilize them. This was reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that a few weeks later, Ukraine officially asked Australia to purchase some of the 45 helicopters for military operations against Russia, but the federal government rejected the idea, saying that "it is impossible to return them to working condition.

No aircraft is in airworthy condition a Defense Ministry spokesman told ABC.

Now, a group of former soldiers and technicians with experience in operating the MRH-90 have offered their services on a volunteer basis to assemble any remaining aircraft that still have the parts needed to restore them.

Together with the Australian community, we can save these valuable vehicles for a country that desperately needs military equipment to strengthen and enhance its capabilities said former soldier Chris Moore.

The publication adds that the veterans can still restore a certain number of Taipans, but many of them have already been dismantled to a state beyond repair.

Recall

The Australian government has decided to dismantle and dispose of 45 Taipan helicopters instead of sending them to Ukraine, which in December last year made an official request for the helicopters.

Ukraine asks Australia for decommissioned Taipan helicopters