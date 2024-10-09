Verkhovna Rada to consider draft law on tax increase today: MP tells when final vote is planned

At today's session of the Verkhovna Rada, MPs will begin consideration of the second reading of the draft law on tax increases. The final vote on the document is scheduled for Thursday morning, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Today, sometime in the afternoon, the Parliament will start considering the historic tax increase 11416d in the second reading.... During the rest of the day, all the rejected 1300+ amendments will be considered. Then there will be a break and the final vote is scheduled for Thursday morning - wrote Zheleznyak.

He also pointed out that no one is going to review the text of document yet.

Addendum

The document proposes an increase in the military tax from 1.5% to 5%, as well as an increase in the bank profit tax to 50%.

Main provisions of the document:

introduction of the tax-free regime for individual entrepreneurs;

increase in the MPZ for land;

25% of the EPT for financial companies;

exemption of cashback from taxation;

transition to monthly personal income tax reporting;

increase in rent for crushed stone extraction.

According to Zheleznyak, the government refused to postpone it to November 1 or partially replace it with a VAT increase .