Verkhovna Rada to consider draft law on tax increase today: MP tells when final vote is planned

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 60523 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102740 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165853 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137220 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142786 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138912 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181673 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112053 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172290 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98021 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109298 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111396 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43610 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50893 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165850 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181672 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172290 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199670 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188633 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141550 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141616 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137781 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154682 views
Verkhovna Rada to consider draft law on tax increase today: MP tells when final vote is planned

Verkhovna Rada to consider draft law on tax increase today: MP tells when final vote is planned

 • 13972 views

Today, the Verkhovna Rada will begin consideration of the draft law on tax increases in the second reading. The final vote is scheduled for Thursday morning. The document envisages an increase in the military tax and bank profit tax.

At today's session of the Verkhovna Rada, MPs will begin consideration of the second reading  of the draft law on tax increases. The final vote on the document is scheduled for Thursday morning, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Today, sometime in the afternoon, the Parliament will start considering the historic tax increase 11416d in the second reading.... During the rest of the day, all the rejected 1300+ amendments will be considered. Then there will be a break and the final vote is scheduled for Thursday morning

- wrote Zheleznyak.

He also pointed out that no one is going to review the text of document yet.

Addendum

The document proposes an increase in the military tax from 1.5% to 5%,  as well as an increase in the bank profit tax to 50%. 

Main provisions of the document:

  • introduction of the tax-free regime for individual entrepreneurs;
  • increase in the MPZ for land;
  • 25% of the EPT for financial companies;
  • exemption of cashback from taxation;
  • transition to monthly personal income tax reporting;
  • increase in rent for crushed stone extraction. 

According to Zheleznyak, the government refused to postpone it to November 1 or partially replace it with a VAT increase .

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

