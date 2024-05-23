Verkhovna Rada may classify some court cases during the war: what is known

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that would remove from the public part of the Register of Court Decisions decisions on cases involving persons suspected of committing criminal offenses against the foundations of national security, in the field of protection of state secrets, conscription and mobilization, or against the established procedure for military service. This is planned to be done for the duration of martial law.

This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and to the draft law No. 7033-d.

No. 7033-d - preventing the disclosure of certain information in the texts of court decisions. 250 MPs voted in favor of the bill - Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, during martial law, access to court decisions in criminal proceedings against persons suspected or accused of committing criminal offenses against the foundations of national security, protection of state secrets, inviolability of state borders, conscription and mobilization, or against the established procedure for military service will be closed. The document states that this is planned to be done for security reasons and access to them will be opened a year after the end of martial law.

If the trial was held in open court, but the disclosure of certain information, in the opinion of the court, may harm security, the court has the right to determine the relevant information not to be disclosed when sending the decision to the Register - the draft law says.

In particular, this will apply to decisions that contain information that can help identify the addresses of military command and control bodies, military units, the place of service of the military of the Defense Forces, and facilities that are part of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.

After this draft law comes into force, if it is voted on in the second reading, the State Judicial Administration will have to close access to the above cases within 30 days.

