Vatican wants to open representative office in China to improve relations with Beijing

Vatican wants to open representative office in China to improve relations with Beijing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20670 views

The Vatican wants to open a permanent mission in China to improve diplomatic relations with Beijing, Vatican secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a statement.

To improve diplomatic relations with Beijing, the Vatican wants to open its own permanent mission in China. This was stated by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, reports Reuters, writes UNN.

Details 

The publication noted that relations between the Vatican and communist China have historically been tense, but Pope Francis has made it a priority to normalize them, relying on the landmark 2018 pact on the appointment of bishops. 

We have long hoped that we will be able to have a stable presence in China

- declared Parolin. 

According to him, the Vatican is ready to consider new diplomatic formulas for this. In particular, last year the Vatican received permission to have a permanent papal representative in Vietnam, another communist country with which it has no diplomatic relations. Parolin suggested that China's envoy to the Vatican may take a different title.

The form may be different, so let's not get hung up on one thing

- says Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

He also noted that The Vatican's recognition of the Council of bishops of China, which is controlled by the Communist Party of China, is also on the agenda, but "work is still ongoing.

Recall

Pope Francis warned that the consequences of the climate crisis "are already obvious and seriously affect an increasing part of the world's population." 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
