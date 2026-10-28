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Usyk parodied Ronaldo’s celebration against the backdrop of a Messi shirt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Oleksandr Usyk trolled Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia by performing Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration. The Ukrainian and the Portuguese are friends.

Usyk parodied Ronaldo’s celebration against the backdrop of a Messi shirt

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, while in Saudi Arabia, trolled Argentine forward Lionel Messi. The boxer performed Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic "Siuuu" celebration in front of a framed shirt belonging to the Portuguese star’s main football rival—Messi, reports UNN.

Details

Usyk, who was in Saudi Arabia, where a fight between Saul "Canelo" Álvarez and Christian Mbilli is scheduled to take place on October 31, recorded a video in front of a framed shirt signed by Argentina and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi. 

In the video, Usyk performed Cristiano Ronaldo’s traditional celebration, saying "Siuuu," after which he said "Cri-sh-ti-anu." 

Incidentally, "Siuuu," which means "Yes" in Spanish, became the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s world-famous goal celebration. Ronaldo first began using the exclamation in 2013, when he played for Real Madrid, after which the celebration became his trademark and spread widely among fans and athletes around the world as a symbol of triumph and joy.

It should be noted that Usyk and Ronaldo are connected by a personal acquaintance and friendly communication. Usyk said that they met during Tyson Fury’s fight and later met in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo also invited Usyk to an Al-Nassr training session. According to the Ukrainian, they spoke for approximately 40 minutes about discipline, development, and their life paths. 

In 2025, Usyk became a star guest at the Saudi Arabian league match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq; before the match, he met with Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr. 

On match day, Usyk received an Al-Nassr club shirt bearing No. 17 and his surname, and also performed Ronaldo’s traditional celebration. 

We remind you 

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and his wife Kateryna are visiting London, where, in front of a Bentley dealership, he recorded a message to promoter Frank Warren, asking him where the car he had promised for defeating Daniel Dubois was.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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