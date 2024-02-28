USD 9000 for setting up a scheme to smuggle fugitives abroad: border guards detain organizers of criminal scheme

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Exclusive
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

USD 9000 for setting up a scheme to smuggle fugitives abroad: border guards detain organizers of criminal scheme

Kyiv • UNN

Two men from Lviv were detained after attempting to bribe a border guard with $9,000 for help in smuggling people banned from leaving Ukraine, but the border guard refused and reported them.

USD 9000 for setting up a scheme to smuggle fugitives abroad: border guards detain organizers of criminal scheme

Two men from Lviv wanted to set up a business to smuggle men abroad who were banned from leaving the country. They tried to bribe a border guard for nine thousand dollars, but he refused to cooperate and reported their intentions to the police. The case was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Border guards exposed two Lviv residents who organized a scheme to smuggle people across the state border. The dealers were looking for "clients" and promised them crossing through existing checkpoints. To realize their plan, they planned to "bribe" a border guard for $9000. The border guard refused to accept the bribe, and the suspects were detained.

- the State Border Guard Service reported.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, a 32-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman wanted to make money from conscription evaders. It is noted that they guaranteed their "clients" unimpeded border crossing through existing checkpoints. But they did not have time to agree on an illegal transfer with border guards.

The State Border Guard Service said that the smugglers, who offered a $9,000 bribe to a border guard from the Krakivets department, were convinced that the "business" of illegal border crossing for evaders was flourishing.

The suspects were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC. Both were served notices of suspicion of committing criminal offenses: under Part 3 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Offer, promise or giving of an unlawful benefit to an official" and  Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine".

In addition, the detainees were imposed round-the-clock house arrest as a preventive measure.

Seven "evaders" were going to cross the Tisza to get to Romania

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv
