US warns allies: Russia may launch nuclear weapons into orbit this year - media

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 1214 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47113 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 184452 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107152 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 362020 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292924 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210318 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242884 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254356 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160513 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106304 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 184440 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 362007 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242012 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292915 views
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6258 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32066 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55030 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41317 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 111822 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

US warns allies: Russia may launch nuclear weapons into orbit this year - media

Kyiv • UNN

 24439 views

U.S. intelligence warns allies that Russia could launch a nuclear weapon into orbit this year, according to media reports, although details are unclear and opinions within U.S. agencies are divided.

US warns allies: Russia may launch nuclear weapons into orbit this year - media

The United States is warning allies that Russia could launch nuclear weapons into orbit this year. In his turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied such an intention, saying that Russia is "categorically against it," The New York Times writes, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. intelligence agencies have reportedly told their closest European allies that if Russia is going to launch a nuclear weapon into orbit, it will most likely do so this year. However, Russia could launch a harmless "dummy" warhead into orbit to keep the West guessing about its capabilities.

As noted, American intelligence officials have held a series of classified briefings for their NATO and Asian allies after information began to emerge about details of the American assessment of Russia's intentions. However, the newspaper reports that American intelligence agencies are sharply divided over President Vladimir Putin's plans.

Macron on nuclear weapons in space: russia must "provide an explanation immediately"16.02.24, 22:05 • 31424 views

On Tuesday, Putin rejected accusations that he intends to launch nuclear weapons into orbit, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei said the intelligence warning was fabricated in an attempt to force Congress to authorize more aid to Ukraine. In a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu , Putin said that Russia has always been "categorically opposed" to the placement of nuclear weapons in space and adhered to the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits the placement of weapons in space, including nuclear weapons in orbit.

According to two senior officials who have seen the intelligence assessment that the United States has provided to allies, Putin may believe that the mere threat of massive failures - even if it means blowing up Russia's own satellites - could give his nuclear arsenal a new kind of deterrent.

Some U.S. officials admit that they do not have much confidence in their own analysis of whether Putin is really ready to launch a nuclear weapon into orbit. They concluded that Russia tested such a system in early 2022, around the time Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. But it took some time for U.S. intelligence agencies to determine that the test was a nuclear launch training exercise.

U.S. has been concerned about Russia's potential development of anti-satellite nuclear weapons for more than a year - Politico15.02.24, 10:36 • 22459 views

Now these agencies disagree on what might happen next. Some believe that Putin may launch a "dummy" weapon, but do not specify whether it is fake or real, making it even more difficult to respond.

However, Washington is so concerned that last weekend Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned his Chinese and Indian counterparts that if a nuclear weapon were ever detonated in low Earth orbit, it would take out their satellites as well. He urged them to use their influence with Putin to prevent the deployment of such weapons.  

Nuclear weapons that Russia wants to use against American satellites have not yet been put into operation - media15.02.24, 10:20 • 21990 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
The New York Times
United States Department of State
United States Congress
NATO
Anthony Blinken
United States
Ukraine
