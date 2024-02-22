US warns allies: Russia may launch nuclear weapons into orbit this year - media

The United States is warning allies that Russia could launch nuclear weapons into orbit this year. In his turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied such an intention, saying that Russia is "categorically against it," The New York Times writes, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. intelligence agencies have reportedly told their closest European allies that if Russia is going to launch a nuclear weapon into orbit, it will most likely do so this year. However, Russia could launch a harmless "dummy" warhead into orbit to keep the West guessing about its capabilities.

As noted, American intelligence officials have held a series of classified briefings for their NATO and Asian allies after information began to emerge about details of the American assessment of Russia's intentions. However, the newspaper reports that American intelligence agencies are sharply divided over President Vladimir Putin's plans.

Macron on nuclear weapons in space: russia must "provide an explanation immediately"

On Tuesday, Putin rejected accusations that he intends to launch nuclear weapons into orbit, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei said the intelligence warning was fabricated in an attempt to force Congress to authorize more aid to Ukraine. In a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu , Putin said that Russia has always been "categorically opposed" to the placement of nuclear weapons in space and adhered to the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits the placement of weapons in space, including nuclear weapons in orbit.

According to two senior officials who have seen the intelligence assessment that the United States has provided to allies, Putin may believe that the mere threat of massive failures - even if it means blowing up Russia's own satellites - could give his nuclear arsenal a new kind of deterrent.

Some U.S. officials admit that they do not have much confidence in their own analysis of whether Putin is really ready to launch a nuclear weapon into orbit. They concluded that Russia tested such a system in early 2022, around the time Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. But it took some time for U.S. intelligence agencies to determine that the test was a nuclear launch training exercise.

U.S. has been concerned about Russia's potential development of anti-satellite nuclear weapons for more than a year - Politico

Now these agencies disagree on what might happen next. Some believe that Putin may launch a "dummy" weapon, but do not specify whether it is fake or real, making it even more difficult to respond.

However, Washington is so concerned that last weekend Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned his Chinese and Indian counterparts that if a nuclear weapon were ever detonated in low Earth orbit, it would take out their satellites as well. He urged them to use their influence with Putin to prevent the deployment of such weapons.

Nuclear weapons that Russia wants to use against American satellites have not yet been put into operation - media