Macron on nuclear weapons in space: russia must "provide an explanation immediately"
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron called on Russia to immediately explain its plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space.
French President Emmanuel Macron believes that Russia should "immediately provide an explanation" regarding nuclear weapons in space. He said this during a press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Amid rumors of Russia's ambitions to deploy nuclear weapons in space, the President called on Russia to provide an explanation "without delay.
Nuclear weapons that Russia wants to use against American satellites have not yet been put into operation - media15.02.24, 10:20 • 21964 views