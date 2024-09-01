ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130011 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135308 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223012 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166111 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160799 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146232 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211687 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112736 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198728 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105250 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US suggested that 'friendly fire' was not the cause of F-16 shootdown - Media

US suggested that 'friendly fire' was not the cause of F-16 shootdown - Media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59607 views

US officials believe that the F-16 in Ukraine is unlikely to have been shot down by "friendly fire". They are considering versions of mechanical failure and pilot error, as well as problems in the aviation management structure.

Two senior U.S. military officials said that friendly fire was probably not the cause of the shooting down of an F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine. This UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.

Details

Two senior U.S. military officials have reportedly said that friendly fire was probably not the cause of the F-16 shootdown, and that U.S. and Ukrainian investigators are looking at various possibilities. These could include mechanical failure or pilot error.

One pilot, on condition of anonymity, said that “the aviation management structure in Ukraine is outdated”. But the pilot noted that it would be wrong to put all the blame on the former commander, who had experience in air defense and skillfully performed his job.

The problems lie deeper, he said, and have to do with a bureaucratic management structure that too often rewards those who do not question authority and whose thinking can be outdated.

Pilots have a multitude of tasks, even on the ground, and bureaucracy is the cancer of aviation.

- He said.

Supplement

The deputy head of the Rada's defense committee, MP Maryana Bezuglaya reportedthat the F-16 of Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy “Moonfish” Mesya was probably shot down by a Patriot surface-to-air missile system due to discoordination between units.

The AFU General Staff officially confirmed the loss of an F-16 fighter jet and the death of the pilot during the repulsion of a Russian missile strike. The aircraft shot down four cruise missiles, but crashed on approach to the next target.

The General Staff added that a special IOU commission has been appointed to find out the causes of the crash and is working in the area where the plane crashed.

Recall

Ukrainian pilot Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes was killed when his F-16 fighter jet crashed on Monday, August 26. The Air Command West of the AFU Air Force said that the pilot died while repelling a Russian massive combined missile and air strike and destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV.

U.S. won't send civilian specialists to maintain F-16s in Ukraine - The Wall Street Journal31.08.2024, 12:52 • 96386 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

