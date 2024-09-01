US suggested that 'friendly fire' was not the cause of F-16 shootdown - Media

Two senior U.S. military officials said that friendly fire was probably not the cause of the shooting down of an F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine. This UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.

Details

Two senior U.S. military officials have reportedly said that friendly fire was probably not the cause of the F-16 shootdown, and that U.S. and Ukrainian investigators are looking at various possibilities. These could include mechanical failure or pilot error.

One pilot, on condition of anonymity, said that “the aviation management structure in Ukraine is outdated”. But the pilot noted that it would be wrong to put all the blame on the former commander, who had experience in air defense and skillfully performed his job.

The problems lie deeper, he said, and have to do with a bureaucratic management structure that too often rewards those who do not question authority and whose thinking can be outdated.

Pilots have a multitude of tasks, even on the ground, and bureaucracy is the cancer of aviation. - He said.

Supplement

The deputy head of the Rada's defense committee, MP Maryana Bezuglaya reportedthat the F-16 of Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy “Moonfish” Mesya was probably shot down by a Patriot surface-to-air missile system due to discoordination between units.

The AFU General Staff officially confirmed the loss of an F-16 fighter jet and the death of the pilot during the repulsion of a Russian missile strike. The aircraft shot down four cruise missiles, but crashed on approach to the next target.

The General Staff added that a special IOU commission has been appointed to find out the causes of the crash and is working in the area where the plane crashed.

Recall

Ukrainian pilot Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes was killed when his F-16 fighter jet crashed on Monday, August 26. The Air Command West of the AFU Air Force said that the pilot died while repelling a Russian massive combined missile and air strike and destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV.

