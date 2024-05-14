US State Department: Russian forces may try to advance in the Kharkiv sector, but no major breakthroughs are expected

The United States expects Russian forces to try to advance in the Kharkiv sector, but no major breakthroughs are expected. This was stated by US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel during a briefing on Monday, May 13, UNN reports.

Russia is continuing its aggression, and we expect Russia to try to push forward on the Kharkiv direction as well, and it is possible that Russia will make further gains in the coming weeks. But we don't expect any major breakthroughs, and over time, additional U.S. aid and continued support from partners will allow Ukraine to continue to withstand this type of aggression - Patel said.

According to him, "we remain firmly convinced that Ukraine retains key advantages in this fight, and its armed forces remain a brave and effective fighting force that inflicts significant losses on the Russian army.

Budanov commented on Russia's attacks in Kharkiv region and what the Russians might do next