US sanctions 3 Chinese nationals and 3 Thai companies over COVID-related cybercrime network

The United States has imposed sanctions on three Chinese citizens and three Thai companies in connection with their involvement in a COVID-related cybercrime network. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

The US Treasury Department has announced sanctions against three Chinese nationals and three Thai companies for their involvement in a cybercrime network linked to COVID-related fraud and bomb threats. This network, according to the ministry, caused the government significant financial losses, costing billions of dollars.

Sanctions were also imposed on individuals and companies based in Thailand for their activities related to the 911 S5 botnet. This botnet, as stated by the Ministry of Finance, hijacked computers and used them to track cybercriminals, directing its activities to victims' computers rather than to the attackers' devices.

