US ready for consequences in response to possible Iranian ballistic missile delivery to Russia - State Department

The United States is concerned about the possible delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia. Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said the United States is ready for significant consequences in response to the transfer of ballistic missiles. He said this during a briefing on September 9, UNN reports.

We are, of course, incredibly alarmed by these reports (of missile deliveries - ed.). Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a sharp escalation of Iran's support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. We have made it clear to our partners at the G7 and NATO summits that we are prepared for significant consequences - said Vedant Patel.

He also emphasized that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the United States has been increasingly concerned about deepening the security partnership between Russia and Iran. The United States continues to pay close attention to this.

Patel also noted that the reported missile transfer threatens international security and international order.

In addition, he pointed out that the United States clearly and consistently supports Ukraine and makes sure "that they have what they need to defend themselves and protect themselves from attacks directly across the border, and we will continue to explore what is needed to ensure that our partners in Ukraine can do that."



Context

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, but the number and date of the transfer are not known. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Iran agreed to the exchange in exchange for Su-35 fighter jets.

On September 7, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern about Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine called on Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia and warned of possible devastating consequences for bilateral relations.

On September 8, it was reported that Iranian MP Ahmad Bahshayesh Ardestani confirmed media reports that Tehran had supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani denied this.

On September 9, it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iran's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Shahryar Amouzegar and warned him in a harsh manner that confirmation of Iran's supply of ballistic weapons to Russia would have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.