US presidential adviser: plan is to put F-16 fighters in Ukraine

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 8142 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19880 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 159894 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152948 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164138 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213473 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247485 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153255 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371194 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13535 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14675 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18652 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19714 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40189 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

US presidential adviser: plan is to put F-16 fighters in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 51850 views

According to Jake Sullivan, the US President's National Security Advisor, the plan is to deploy the F-16s in Ukraine itself, rather than in a NATO country, as part of a bilateral security agreement between the US and Ukraine to help Ukraine acquire this capability.

US presidential adviser: plan is to put F-16 fighters in Ukraine

The plan is to deploy F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and helping Ukraine acquire this capability is backed by a bilateral security agreement between the United States and Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with PBS by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, UNN reports.

Sullivan replied to the interviewer's words that "Ukraine has publicly suggested that the F-16s that they will start using in the near future will be based outside of Ukraine, and whether that is the plan - to deploy F-16s in a NATO country".

The plan is to put the F-16s in Ukraine. And the bilateral security agreement that the president (Biden - ed.) and President Zelenskyy signed reinforced this point, that we want to help Ukraine have this capability. It should be a capability based in Ukraine

- Sullivan said.

First there will be at least an F-16 link - the chief of aviation6/9/24, 6:17 PM • 54270 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Jake Sullivan
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
