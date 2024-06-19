US presidential adviser: plan is to put F-16 fighters in Ukraine

The plan is to deploy F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and helping Ukraine acquire this capability is backed by a bilateral security agreement between the United States and Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with PBS by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, UNN reports.

Sullivan replied to the interviewer's words that "Ukraine has publicly suggested that the F-16s that they will start using in the near future will be based outside of Ukraine, and whether that is the plan - to deploy F-16s in a NATO country".

The plan is to put the F-16s in Ukraine. And the bilateral security agreement that the president (Biden - ed.) and President Zelenskyy signed reinforced this point, that we want to help Ukraine have this capability. It should be a capability based in Ukraine

- Sullivan said.

