US President Joe Biden plans to visit Berlin next week - media
Kyiv • UNN
US President Joe Biden is planning a visit to Germany next week, which was canceled earlier due to the hurricane. He is expected to receive Germany's highest state award from President Steinmeier.
US President Joe Biden is still planning to visit Germany next week, where he may receive Germany's highest state honor from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Biden's visit to Berlin this week was canceled due to the strength of Hurricane Milton. This was written by SPIEGEL, reports UNN.
Details
US President Joe Biden wants to make up for his visit to Germany, which was canceled due to Hurricane Milton, next week. Planning for a high-level visit to Berlin is already underway behind the scenes in the federal government and security agencies
The newspaper notes that Biden's visit to Berlin, which is likely to take place on Friday, is a kind of farewell visit by the president before the upcoming elections in early November.
Initially planned as an official state visit with an official banquet and other honorary events, the program has now been significantly reduced. Nevertheless, it is still planned that Biden will be awarded by Steinmeier with a special degree of the Grand Cross of the Federal Order of Merit for services to German-American friendship
Recall
On Tuesday, October 8, U.S. President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Germany and Angola due to the strength of Hurricane Milton.
Joe Biden was expectedto arrive in Germany on the evening of October 10. The next day, he was to be received with military honors at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin by Frank-Walter Steinmeier, after which the two heads of state were to hold talks.
In addition, the media reported earlier that the next meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place on October 12 in Germany. There, the White House chief will chair a meeting at the level of leaders of countries and governments of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format.