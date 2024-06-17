US lags behind China in nuclear energy by 15 years - study

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 7934 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19824 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 159769 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152861 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164105 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213448 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247478 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153251 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371194 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 8086 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 159859 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 133539 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152923 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 145513 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13532 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14672 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18647 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19712 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40168 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

US lags behind China in nuclear energy by 15 years - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31973 views

China is rapidly developing nuclear power, outpacing the United States thanks to government funding, faster construction rates, and economies of scale.

US lags behind China in nuclear energy by 15 years - study

The United States is 15 years behind China in the development of high-tech nuclear energy, as Beijing's state-backed technological approach and large funding give it an advantage. Reuters writes about this with reference to a study by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation, UNN reports.

Details

China is building 27 nuclear reactors with an average construction period of about seven years, which is much faster than in other countries.

China's rapid deployment of increasingly advanced nuclear power plants over time is leading to significant economies of scale and learning by doing, and this suggests that Chinese enterprises will benefit from the gradual introduction of innovations in this sector in the future

- the report says.

Add

The United States has the world's largest fleet of nuclear power plants, and President Joe Biden's administration believes that a source of electricity with virtually zero emissions is crucial to curbing climate change.

But after two nuclear reactors at the Georgia Nuclear Power Plant were commissioned in 2023 and 2024 with billions of dollars over budget and years of delays, no nuclear reactors are being built in the United States.

Instead, last year, China commissioned the world's first gas-cooled fourth-generation high-temperature reactor. The China Nuclear Energy Association claims that more than 2,200 sets of "world's first equipment" were developed under the project with a total localization rate of 93.4% of domestically produced materials.

The US fears China's military use of its floating nuclear power plants03.05.24, 23:35 • 51790 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyNews of the World
Reuters
Beijing
China
United States
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11