US imposes sanctions on exports of goods and technologies to Iran

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 2547 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103705 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131264 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131744 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173015 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170314 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277542 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178075 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167057 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148751 views

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 33815 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 96949 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 94151 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100987 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 48791 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 2547 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277542 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245917 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231101 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256514 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 13638 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131250 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104314 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104414 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120661 views
US imposes sanctions on exports of goods and technologies to Iran

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106430 views

The list of sanctions includes two individuals from Iran and one from the UAE, the US Treasury Department said.

The U.S. Treasury Department has added three individuals and four legal entities to the sanctions list for exporting American goods and technologies to Iran. This was reported by the US department, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on the procurement network responsible for facilitating the illegal export of goods and technologies of more than 20 US companies to end users in Iran, including the Central Bank of Iran.

The sanctions targeted two individuals from Iran and one from the UAE, as well as companies in Iran, the UAE and Turkey associated with the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the US authorities, among the goods and technologies purchased by the Central Bank of Iran were items related to information security.

EU proposes to impose sanctions on DPRK over missile sales to russia - Bloomberg14.02.24, 14:08 • 27088 views

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

