US imposes sanctions on exports of goods and technologies to Iran

The U.S. Treasury Department has added three individuals and four legal entities to the sanctions list for exporting American goods and technologies to Iran. This was reported by the US department, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on the procurement network responsible for facilitating the illegal export of goods and technologies of more than 20 US companies to end users in Iran, including the Central Bank of Iran.

The sanctions targeted two individuals from Iran and one from the UAE, as well as companies in Iran, the UAE and Turkey associated with the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the US authorities, among the goods and technologies purchased by the Central Bank of Iran were items related to information security.

