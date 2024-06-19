$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
US and allies continue to work on the needs of the Ukrainian Air Force within the framework of the "aviation coalition" - Pentagon spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22002 views

The Pentagon continues to work with the countries of the" aviation coalition " to identify and meet the needs of Ukraine, including training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 fighters in the United States and Europe.

US and allies continue to work on the needs of the Ukrainian Air Force within the framework of the "aviation coalition" - Pentagon spokesman

The Pentagon continues to cooperate with the countries of the "aviation coalition" to meet the needs of Ukraine. The price of the briefing was announced by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, reports UNN.

Details

During the briefing, the speaker was asked how many Ukrainian pilots can be ready to pilot F16 as of the beginning of summer. He replied that the number and other details should be announced by the Ukrainian authorities. At the same time, according to him, the United States continues to work together with the countries of the "aviation coalition".

We are focused on working with the Air Force coalition to identify Ukrainian needs and then implement them."

- he said.

The representative recalled that now pilot training is conducted not only in the US state of Arizona, but also in Denmark, but the number of European training bases may increase.

There is a possibility of additional training in other locations that are being prepared in Europe, because, again, this will be a long-term offer in terms of supporting them through the Air Force coalition

he added.

Recall

According to Jake Sullivan, F-16 fighters are planned to be deployed in Ukraine. At the same time, assistance to Ukraine to acquire this ability is enshrined in the framework of the bilateral security agreement between the United States and Ukraine.

Sullivan on allowing the United States to use its weapons on the territory of the russian federation: this is not about geography, but about common sense19.06.24, 18:00 • 15668 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics
