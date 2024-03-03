US Ambassador to Ukraine reacts to Russia's night attack on Odesa

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25873 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 92716 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 61613 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 254583 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 220041 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186754 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227984 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250901 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156835 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371991 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202276 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 79437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 100747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58575 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 33346 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 92719 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 254592 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202474 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 220048 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17310 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25701 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25851 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58711 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 66057 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

US Ambassador to Ukraine reacts to Russia's night attack on Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39940 views

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink deplored Russia's overnight attack on Odesa and called for increased support for Ukraine after civilians were targeted in many regions.

US Ambassador to Ukraine reacts to Russia's night attack on Odesa

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacted to Russia's night attack on Odesa. On Saturday, March 2, the ambassador posted her sadness and calls for increased support for Ukraine on the social network X., UNN reports .

Details

Brigitte Brink noted that Russians are targeting civilians in Ukrainian towns and villages.

"Over the past 18 hours, Russia has continued to shell civilians in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Sumy regions," she wrote.

Brink added that "our thoughts go out to the victims of these horrific attacks" and called for support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's "barbaric war.

Body of eighth victim of night attack found under rubble in Odesa02.03.24, 21:00 • 38992 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Bridget A. Brink
United States
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14