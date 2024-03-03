US Ambassador to Ukraine reacts to Russia's night attack on Odesa

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacted to Russia's night attack on Odesa. On Saturday, March 2, the ambassador posted her sadness and calls for increased support for Ukraine on the social network X., UNN reports .

Details

Brigitte Brink noted that Russians are targeting civilians in Ukrainian towns and villages.

"Over the past 18 hours, Russia has continued to shell civilians in Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Sumy regions," she wrote.

Brink added that "our thoughts go out to the victims of these horrific attacks" and called for support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's "barbaric war.

