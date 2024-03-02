Body of eighth victim of night attack found under rubble in Odesa

In Odesa, rescuers found the body of the eighth person killed in a nighttime drone attack. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Odesa. Body of eighth dead person found under rubble at site of Russian strike on high-rise building - the post reads.

It is noted that work is currently underway to unblock the area.

Rescuers in Odesa have pulled the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building overnight.