Body of eighth victim of night attack found under rubble in Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers in Odesa have found the body of the eighth victim killed by a Russian drone strike on a residential building.
Details
Odesa. Body of eighth dead person found under rubble at site of Russian strike on high-rise building
It is noted that work is currently underway to unblock the area.
Recall
Rescuers in Odesa have pulled the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building overnight.