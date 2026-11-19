On Thursday, November 19, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with sunny spells. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, during the day, atmospheric fronts moving eastward will bring rain of varying intensity to the left bank of the Dnipro and Zakarpattia. Pressure will fluctuate, while humidity will remain high. Winds will predominantly be from the west, bringing warm air. Meteorologists forecast the warmest weather in the south of the country.

During the day, moderate rain in the left-bank regions and Zakarpattia; locally heavy rain in the east and southeast of the country; no precipitation in the rest of the territory. Winds predominantly westerly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in places in the western regions. Daytime temperatures 8–13°; 11–16° in the south of the country. In the Carpathians, light rain during the day; temperatures 2–7° above zero - the statement says.

Kyiv and the region will be sunny on Thursday, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures 6–11°.

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