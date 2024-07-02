Untimely delivery of uniforms for the Armed Forces: The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine wins international arbitration for almost UAH 180 million

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 78714 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 87414 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107008 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182282 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227425 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140018 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366916 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181307 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149392 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197785 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 78720 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 73137 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 87423 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 87544 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107022 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9344 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11443 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15674 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36796 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38399 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Untimely delivery of uniforms for the Armed Forces: The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine wins international arbitration for almost UAH 180 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21798 views

The International Court of Arbitration has awarded the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine nearly UAH 180 million for the late and poor quality of military equipment supplied by a foreign supplier to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Untimely delivery of uniforms for the Armed Forces: The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine wins international arbitration for almost UAH 180 million

The International Arbitration Court has issued three awards awarding almost UAH 180 million in favor of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the untimely and inadequate supply of clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The international arbitration tribunal issued three awards awarding the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine a total of UAH 179,789,482.24 (USD 4,423,578.27) in damages against the foreign supplier

- the statement said.

As noted, the decisions relate to violations of foreign economic contracts for the supply of material property, namely military clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Under the contracts, the Ministry of Defense fully fulfilled its obligations by paying for the goods on time. However, the foreign supplier did not fulfill its part of the agreement, providing goods with significant delays and of inadequate quality.

In this regard, the Ministry of Defense has applied to international arbitration to recover funds from the supplier for late deliveries and impose penalties on it.

In its turn , the arbitral tribunal ruled to satisfy the claims of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. 

From now on, funds for undelivered goods, delayed deliveries and delivered but not accepted defective goods are subject to immediate collection in favor of the Ministry. The foreign supplier is also obliged to pay annual interest to the Ministry of Defense until the debt is actually paid

- the Ministry of Defense summarized.

Recall

Last year, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense won an international arbitration against a foreign supplier, recovering more than $27 million for the late delivery of low-quality bulletproof vests and boots.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31